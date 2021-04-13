Left Menu

Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym

Many club members were young men in their 20s and 30s when it was founded in 1984 by Zhang Wei, winner of Beijing's first long-distance race in 1956 and a fellow worker at the state-owned Erqi factory, said current gym manager Xu Wei, 63. Zhang had visited a hotel where some foreign athletes were staying and was impressed by their strength and musculature as they worked out.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 06:30 IST
Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym

Each afternoon without fail, a handful of men mostly in their 60s gather at an old bicycle shed in southwest Beijing, clad in sweatshirts and track pants and ready to pump iron.

Up to eight men could be doing bench presses, dumbbell curls or wide-grip pulldowns in the windowless shed, their rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a nearby railway wagon factory where they used to work - a far cry from modern gyms elsewhere in the Chinese capital. Many club members were young men in their 20s and 30s when it was founded in 1984 by Zhang Wei, winner of Beijing's first long-distance race in 1956 and a fellow worker at the state-owned Erqi factory, said current gym manager Xu Wei, 63.

Zhang had visited a hotel where some foreign athletes were staying and was impressed by their strength and musculature as they worked out. He made sketches of the equipment the foreign athletes were using, reproducing it later using scrap metal from the factory, Xu said. Zhang opened his gym just one year after the government had lifted a ban on bodybuilding in place since 1953. The sport, which first emerged in China in the 1930s, was outlawed by the Communist Party because it was "bourgeois" and "narcissistic".

Xu moved the gym to the 130-square-metre shed - about the size of a four-bedroom apartment - in 2018 with the help of his former colleagues after Zhang died four years earlier. "In the factory, there were many different specialised workers. For example, I was the fitter," said Xu.

"We had the electrician and the bricklayer to help us build the gym. We did it all by ourselves." Xu has posted on the walls of the gym numerous photos he's cut from a local magazine of bodybuilding greats from the 1980s and 1990s, including Lee Labrada and Kevin Levrone.

The gym has never closed in its near 40-year history. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could keep its 29 members - the oldest of whom is 82 - away over the past year. With the rise of thousands of private gyms and training studios to cater to a younger generation obsessed with fitness and looks, Xu's club will face stiff competition.

Xu said he will try to keep it running for as long as possible. The membership fee is just 300 yuan ($46) a year, he said, but the gym is free for students, people aged 80 and above, and the unemployed. ($1 = 6.5522 yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Minnesotas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis on Sunday....

Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras pave way for new CEO in messy meeting

Shareholders in Brazils Petrobras voted on Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as CEO, and elected his government-picked successor to the board of directors, but discontent among some investors threatens to drag out the transition proc...

Student shot dead at Knoxville high school after police say he fired on them

Police shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school student on Monday after they said he opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer. The gunfire, which erupted at about 315 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on...

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Google has added three new features to the Meet Hardware section of the Admin console. The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers in organizations with Google Meet Hardware.The Device list page now features columns for conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021