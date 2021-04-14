Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-U.S. import prices increase solidly, seen temporarily boosting inflation

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, the latest sign of inflation heating up as the economy reopens. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos ticked up 0.1%. The report also showed export prices vaulted 2.1% in March after gaining 1.6% in February.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:59 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. import prices increase solidly, seen temporarily boosting inflation

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, the latest sign of inflation heating up as the economy reopens. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday followed on the heels of data this month showing a surge in producer and consumer prices in March. Increased COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus are allowing more services businesses to resume operations, unleashing pent-up demand, which is running up against supply constraints.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient. "Soaring commodity prices and strong base effects will continue to boost import prices in the coming months," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

"However, the acceleration in import inflation should be temporary and trend lower in the second half of the year." Import prices rose 1.2% last month after advancing 1.3% in February. The fifth straight monthly gain lifted the year-on-year increase to 6.9%, the largest rise since January 2012. Import prices rose 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in February.

Part of the jump in the year-on-year prices reflected the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the calculation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would increase 1.0%.

Imported fuel prices rose 6.3% last month after accelerating 11.7% in February. Petroleum prices gained 6.7%, while the cost of imported food shot up 2.0%. Excluding fuel and food, import prices jumped 0.8%. These so-called core import prices rose 0.3% in February.

Last month, the cost of goods imported from China increased 0.4% after rising 1.1% from November to February. Prices for imported capital goods soared 1.8%. The cost of imported capital goods edged up 0.1%. Imported motor vehicle prices were unchanged. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos ticked up 0.1%.

The report also showed export prices vaulted 2.1% in March after gaining 1.6% in February. Prices for agricultural exports rose 2.4%, boosted by higher prices for meat, soybeans, fruit, and cotton. Nonagricultural export prices increased 2.0%, lifted by industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, capital goods and nonagricultural foods. Export prices surged 9.1% on a year-on-year basis in March, the largest rise since September 2011, after increasing 5.3% in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow Dr Ambedkar’s path, maintain harmony in society: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there is a need to follow the path shown by Dr B R Ambedkar to maintain harmony in the society.He also urged people to adopt views of great men like Dr Ambedkar in the circumstances pr...

Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. After initial symptoms, I got myse...

Robotics co Miko raises Rs 50 cr from Ivycap, others

Indigenous robotics firm Miko on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in a funding round led by Ivycap Ventures.Existing investors, including Chiratae Ventures, YourNest and WNS Keshav Murugesh, also participated in the fundraise, an of...

Malls' revenues to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels this fiscal, says report

Despite a healthy rise expected in their toplines this fiscal on a lower base, malls revenues will still be up to a fifth lower than the quantum seen before the pandemic, a report said on Wednesday.The shopping malls revenue is likely to gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021