Money Market Operations as on April 19, 2021

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27032020 1092 Fri, 24032023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03042020 1095 Mon, 03042023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09042020 1093 Fri, 07042023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17042020 1091 Thu, 13042023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7.

Money Market Operations as on April 19, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 19, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 470,334.69 3.19 0.01-3.50 I. Call Money 11,468.94 3.23 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 347,677.00 3.22 3.03-3.35 III. Market Repo 109,846.75 3.09 0.01-3.45 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,342.00 3.39 3.35-3.40 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 384.50 3.01 2.50-3.35 II. Term Money@@ 494.00 - 3.10-3.85 III. Triparty Repo 152.15 3.15 3.15-3.15 IV. Market Repo 2,895.00 3.23 0.01-3.32 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Mon, 19/04/2021 1 Tue, 20/04/2021 489,904.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 19/04/2021 1 Tue, 20/04/2021 0.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -489,904.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 09/04/2021 14 Fri, 23/04/2021 200,017.00 3.48 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsÄ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 27,122.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -90,812.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-580,716.94 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 19/04/2021 512,063.99 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 23/04/2021 537,119.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 19/04/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 26/03/2021 808,301.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

Ä As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

