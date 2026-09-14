Russian Drone Attack Near Polish Border Raises Tensions

A Russian drone reportedly targeted a passenger train near Ukraine's border with Poland, escalating tensions in the region. The attack occurred shortly after high-profile figures, including Boris Johnson, traveled the route. Russia continues military operations across Ukrainian territory, raising concerns among NATO member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:24 IST
Russian Drone Attack Near Polish Border Raises Tensions
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A Russian drone reportedly attacked a passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, increasing regional tensions. The Kremlin confirmed continued military operations in Ukrainian territory, following reports of the incident.

The train was just two kilometers from the Polish border at the time, Ukraine's railway operator stated. This comes shortly after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European diplomats used the same line, highlighting the proximity of international figures to the conflict zone.

NATO members are growing increasingly worried about the ongoing military actions near their borders, with the incident underscoring the potential for wider implications in the region.

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