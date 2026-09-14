Russian Drone Attack Near Polish Border Raises Tensions

A Russian drone reportedly attacked a passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, increasing regional tensions. The Kremlin confirmed continued military operations in Ukrainian territory, following reports of the incident.

The train was just two kilometers from the Polish border at the time, Ukraine's railway operator stated. This comes shortly after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European diplomats used the same line, highlighting the proximity of international figures to the conflict zone.

NATO members are growing increasingly worried about the ongoing military actions near their borders, with the incident underscoring the potential for wider implications in the region.