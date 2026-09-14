Uruguay Lauds India's BRICS Leadership at 18th Summit, Praises Global South Initiatives
Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin commended India's leadership at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's successful role in uniting diverse member nations. Lubetkin highlighted India's contribution to global discourse, Uruguay's participation, and the importance of consensus on key issues such as sustainability and innovation.
Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mario Lubetkin, expressed high praise for India's chairship at the 18th BRICS Summit, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic finesse in fostering consensus among member countries amid a challenging global backdrop.
In a detailed conversation with ANI, Lubetkin reflected on India's successful presidency, acknowledging the complex international scenario that BRICS navigated. He emphasized the significance of the summit's consensual outcomes, marking it as a major achievement given the varied interests of the bloc's members.
Praising the substantive nature of the New Delhi Declaration, Lubetkin noted that India's leadership contributed positively to the global dialogue, with Uruguay's engagement illustrating its commitment to enhancing collaborations within the Global South, focusing on sustainability and innovation. The minister underscored the necessity of conveying the summit's importance to the international community.
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