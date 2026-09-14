Judicial Pushback on New USPS Mail-In Voting Rule

A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration rule aimed at tightening USPS mail-in voting requirements. The decision, ahead of the November midterms, marks a political conflict over voting access. The Supreme Court is considering a similar case while questioning the extent of USPS authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:26 IST
Judicial Pushback on New USPS Mail-In Voting Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second federal judge moved late Sunday to block the Trump administration from enforcing a new U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at restricting mail-in voting requirements. This action occurred even as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on overturning a similar injunction.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, based in Washington, issued a preliminary injunction at the Democratic Party's request, calling the rule an unlawful overreach by the federal government in election processes. The decision arises as Republicans, led by Trump, struggle to maintain control in the upcoming November 3 midterms.

The judge, appointed by Trump, stated in his decision that the Postal Service lacks statutory authority to implement significant parts of the rule. This case highlights ongoing tensions over electoral regulations and assertions of widespread voter fraud by Trump.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026