Judicial Pushback on New USPS Mail-In Voting Rule

A second federal judge moved late Sunday to block the Trump administration from enforcing a new U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at restricting mail-in voting requirements. This action occurred even as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on overturning a similar injunction.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, based in Washington, issued a preliminary injunction at the Democratic Party's request, calling the rule an unlawful overreach by the federal government in election processes. The decision arises as Republicans, led by Trump, struggle to maintain control in the upcoming November 3 midterms.

The judge, appointed by Trump, stated in his decision that the Postal Service lacks statutory authority to implement significant parts of the rule. This case highlights ongoing tensions over electoral regulations and assertions of widespread voter fraud by Trump.