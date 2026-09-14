Germany Advocates for EU Windfall Tax on Energy Firms Amid Gasoline Price Surge

Germany is set to advocate for a European windfall tax targeting energy firms during an upcoming informal meeting of European Union finance ministers scheduled for Friday. This strategic push has been confirmed by the German finance ministry.

The government voiced its escalating anxiety over the rising gasoline prices, indicating that these surges are significantly impacting both companies and the general public. A government spokesperson emphasized the intensity of the monitoring efforts.

As gasoline prices continue to escalate, the German administration is increasingly intent on addressing the issue, recognizing the mounting economic pressures faced by businesses and citizens alike.