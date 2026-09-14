Merz's CDU Secures Narrow Victory Amid Rising AfD Influence

Under-pressure Chancellor Friedrich Merz experienced a reprieve on Monday as his CDU party emerged ahead in Lower Saxony's municipal polls, according to provisional results. In a significant shift, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also made noteworthy gains.

The CDU captured 27.2% of the weekend vote, outpacing coalition partners, the Social Democrats, who secured 24.6%. The far-right AfD surged to 15.9%, reflecting an 11.3-point increase from its 2021 performance. Despite the temporary relief for Merz, last week's defeat to the AfD in eastern Germany's state elections cast doubt on his reform agenda and leadership.

With upcoming elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, Merz faces continued scrutiny. Increasing polarization, economic woes, and Merz's declining approval ratings create a challenging political climate. Internal concerns over strategies like avoiding cooperation with the AfD add to the growing demands for a potential political shift.