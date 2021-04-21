Left Menu

Efforts being ramped up for massive production of COVID-19 vaccines, easy availability: DBT secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:11 IST
Efforts being ramped up for massive production of COVID-19 vaccines, easy availability: DBT secy

Efforts are being ramped up for massive production of COVID-19 vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible time, a top government official said on Wednesday, stressing that India currently has a promising pipeline of four-five vaccine candidates, while three have already been approved for emergency use.

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said a financial support of Rs 400 crore is being provided to vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova and Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal vaccine).

The regulators have also permitted manufacturing at risk and stockpiling doses even before approval so that they can be rolled out into the immunisation programme without any time lag, she said.

Her statement comes days after the Centre widened the vaccination drive to cover everybody above 18 years of age.

According to the latest government data, more than 21,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection after the first dose of either of the two vaccines (Covishield or Covaxin), while nearly 5,700 have tested positive after the second dose of the vaccines, accounting for 0.03-0.4 per cent approximately. ''There are three vaccines in India, which have been approved for Emergency Use Authorisation - ‘Covishield’ by Serum Institute of India (SII), ‘Covaxin’ by Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) and the Russian vaccine, ‘Sputnik-V’. Besides these, there is a promising pipeline of four-five candidates in advanced clinical stages of development,'' Swarup told PTI.

DNA vaccine candidate by Zydus Cadila, protein subunit vaccine candidate by BioE, mRNA vaccine candidate by Gennova, and single dose intranasal vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech are in advanced stages of clinical trials, she said.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate is in phase-III trial stage, while the vaccine candidate of Biological E has nearly completed phase-II clinical development and is awaiting approval for the phase-III trial. The vaccine candidate by Gennova has initiated the phase-I trial.

''The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has provided technical, advisory and financial support for these vaccine candidates during their early development. Now, under the ‘Mission COVID Suraksha’, financial support of nearly Rs 400 crore for late stage clinical development of these vaccine candidates is being provided.

''The manufacturers already have existing capacities and can contribute to about 15-20 million doses per month, which can be made available for immunisation, once approved,'' Swarup said.

Mission COVID Surkasha was launched by the DBT last year to provide support for vaccine development and therapeutics in its fight to combat COVID-19.

In case of Sputnik-V, Dr Reddy’s and five local manufacturing partners have been identified, including Hetero Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Stelis Biopharma, Gland Biopharma and Panacea Biotech, which collectively could produce about 70 crore doses per annum, she said.

In case of ICMR-Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the official said the support by the DBT is to make the facilities ready to support augmented vaccine production over the next six to eight months.

With a support of approximately Rs 200 crore, it is expected that the current manufacturing of Covaxin of 1 crore doses per month will be enhanced to nearly 10 crore doses/ month in the next few months.

Besides, the Centre has provided Rs 1,500 crore to Bharat Biotech for commercial production of Covaxin.

Last week, the DBT also expedited efforts to ramp up the production of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Covaxin's production will be doubled by May-June and the department has roped in three public sector companies, it said.

They are Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Maharashtra government; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad, a facility under the National Dairy Development Board; and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr, a PSU of the Department of Biotechnology.

The Centre is pro-actively engaging with vaccine manufacturers to facilitate and provide necessary support to meet the manufacturing requirements as per the demand, Swarup said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday interacted with vaccine manufacturers of the country via video conference and urged them to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.

PTI PR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Finance Minister urges industry to wait and watch to assess situation amid COVID-19

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, here today urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister also assure...

CBI arrests former GST official in assets case

Hyderabad, Apr 21 PTIThe Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the prob...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021