UK-based fintech Revolut appoints Paroma Chatterjee as India CEO, as it kickstarts its entry into the country

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:17 IST
MUMBAI, India, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the UK-based global fintech Revolut, valued at $5.5 billion last year, has announced the appointment of Paroma Chatterjee as its CEO in India, as the company continues to expand globally. Prior to joining Revolut, Ms Chatterjee held senior executive roles at Lendingkart, Via.com, Flipkart and Airtel Money. She is a renowned leader in the fintech and consumer tech industry, and was named as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Asia for 2020¹. As the leader of the executive team in India, Ms Chatterjee will build and lead Revolut's subsidiary in India, define and implement the business strategy, hire the team and manage licence applications and any potential acquisitions in the market.

Revolut is making a multi million pound investment in India over the next five years and has committed to the creation of 300 new jobs in the country to serve its global business operations. Revolut has recruited Heads of Operations and Legal for the country and is leveraging India's strong talent pool to recruit across multiple functions including HR, Finance, Growth, Marketing, Recruitment, Compliance, Risk and Technology. The Revolut India subsidiary will also serve as an operations hub for Revolut's global business, reflecting the skills and talent available in the Indian market.

Globally, Revolut has established itself as an innovative alternative to traditional banking products through its suite of digitally-enabled products across banking and business accounts, cards and payments, foreign exchange transfers and remittances, investments and trading, insurance and other financial services. Revolut India will look to introduce those products in the country that will help Indians to significantly improve the experience that we currently face in accessing and managing our personal finances. Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut, said: ''With a wealth of experience in the fintech and consumer tech sectors and an outstanding track record, Paroma is an excellent fit for the role and her appointment is a major achievement in our continued mission to become the world's first truly global financial superapp. We're looking forward to transforming the way people in India access and manage their money as we bring our products and services to more people around the world.

''India is a core market in our expansion strategy with a huge supply of talent, and we're excited to tap into that talent pool to help Revolut go from strength to strength.'' Paroma Chatterjee, CEO India at Revolut, said: ''I couldn't be more excited to join Revolut and become a part of this phenomenal growth journey. It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to lead the business for such a world-class company, in a country that presents one of the largest opportunities globally for Revolut. I look forward to building an exceptionally talented team and working with them, as we continue to develop superlative financial solutions for millions of consumers in India.'' ''We will build the bank of the future.'' Revolut will be one of the first UK fintechs to reach India and can further deepen trade relations between both countries. Its launch in India is the latest step in its international expansion plans, following successful launches in Singapore and Australia in 2019, and the US and Japan in 2020. Revolut has also stated its plans to launch in a number of markets across South America and deepen its existing presence in Asia-Pacific.

NOTES TO EDITOR ¹ The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Asia for 2020 ABOUT REVOLUT We are building the world's first truly global financial superapp. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, 15 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 100 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

