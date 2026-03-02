Delhi's Revolutionary Pink Saheli Card Empowers Women Commuters
The Delhi government has introduced 'Pink Saheli' cards for free bus travel and seamless access across public transport for women and transgender individuals. Around 50 centres have been established for card issuance, which begins Tuesday. This initiative aligns with the 'one nation, one card' concept, enhancing public transport accessibility and safety.
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transport for women and transgender individuals by introducing the 'Pink Saheli' card, offering free bus travel and seamless access across transport systems.
This initiative, launched by President Droupadi Murmu, is in line with the 'one nation, one card' concept, aiming to enhance public transport accessibility and safety.
The issuance of these cards will commence from Tuesday at approximately 50 centres across Delhi, including offices of district and sub-divisional magistrates and select DTC locations. This move promises improved transparency, digital journey records, and reduced commuting costs.
