Revolutionizing Workspace: How alt.f Coworking Fills the Gap for Small Indian Businesses

alt.f coworking is addressing the gap in India's office market for small businesses with teams of 6 to 40. The brand offers flexible and premium workspaces, providing an alternative to costly long-term leases. With centers across major Indian cities, alt.f is rapidly expanding to meet growing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:02 IST
India's small business sector experiences rapid growth, yet the office market neglects the needs of teams comprising 6 to 40 members. alt.f coworking is bridging this gap by offering premium, flexible office spaces tailored to these businesses' requirements.

Co-founded by Yogesh Arora and Sarthak Chhabra, alt.f coworking has emerged as a leading brand in providing accessible, professional spaces for small teams. With centers in Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad, the company is expanding to Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, driven by high demand.

As the flexible office market in India is poised to double by 2030, alt.f is strategically positioning itself to cater to the evolving needs of small and micro businesses, offering them flexibility and premium infrastructure without the burden of long-term leases.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

