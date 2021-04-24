Vaccines remain out of reach in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization said in a report, while India's capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes as oxygen supplies ran short and patients lay dying outside hospitals. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's vaccine for the next few years. * Europe's drug regulator reiterated that the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh any risks. Meanwhile, Norway will offer those who received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.

* German lawmakers approved a debt-financed 60 billion euro supplementary budget to boost aid for businesses and healthcare during the pandemic. * Greece will reopen shopping malls on Saturday in a cautious easing of restrictions.

* Austria plans to loosen restrictions on May 19, letting restaurants, hotels and theatres reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is probing the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalization of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. * A surge in cases means Canada is at a critical juncture, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, while an expert panel said AstraZeneca's vaccine could now be offered to more people.

* Brazil's vaccination program is being put at risk by people failing to show up for their second shot. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan declared "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures. * Thailand needs to add more intensive care unit beds at hospitals to tackle an influx of COVID-19 patients, an official said.

* Western Australia's capital of Perth and the neighbouring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel and Bahrain have agreed to recognise each other's vaccination programmes and let people who have had shots travel without restriction between the countries. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals is considering moving its vaccine trial overseas as the U.S. government pulled funding. * India's Cadila Healthcare has started producing its potential vaccine for which it will seek emergency use authorisation in May or June, its managing director told Reuters.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks rose on Friday as solid economic data reversed a Wall Street decline in the previous session, setting up a global stocks index for a fifth consecutive week of gains.

* British retail sales jumped last month before a partial lifting of restrictions, suggesting an economic rebound is under way. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Juliette Portala; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

