EU's Vestager says solution over Alitalia replacement possible

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday that she believed that a solution regarding Italy's plan to set up a new airline to replace cash-strapped Alitalia can be found.

The European Commission is in talks with the Italian government to ensure that a new carrier would not have any links with Alitalia, amid disagreement over its successor ceding half of Alitalia's slots at Milan Linate airport, the old brand, and the loyalty program. Vestager also said she was very close to a decision over the 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion) in state aid granted to Alitalia since 2017, but did not provide details.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)

