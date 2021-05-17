Bitwise Announces Appointment of Dhwanit Malani as CEO of Bitwise India

Mandated with enabling rapid growth and scaling global delivery with continued excellence Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Data-driven digital solutions company, Bitwise Solutions Private Limited announced the appointment of Dhwanit Malani as CEO. Dhwanit has been with Bitwise for over two decades holding several leadership positions in delivery, technology innovations and infrastructure. In his new role, he will report to Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Bitwise founders Hema Sakhardande, Seema Desai, Salil Sakhardande and Neelesh Desai will step aside from day-to-day operations after leading Bitwise through 25 years of continuous growth while they will remain on the Board and as advisors to the new leadership.

Bitwise offers solutions in data and digital and has major clients in Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Media & Healthcare across the United States, United Kingdom & India. With an ambitious goal to double revenues over the next three years and expand its markets, the company has launched a slew of initiatives focused on ensuring growth fulfilment through continued customer delight – Bitwise’s vouched differentiator.

''Globally, we have established ourselves as a go-to partner for all data-driven digitally-enabled transformation needs. Bitwise has innovative solutions and unique perspectives to help businesses overcome data management challenges, improve efficiency, and accelerate the digital transformation initiatives. Our team of industry’s finest and continuously nurtured technology experts is our biggest strength,'' says Dhwanit Malani.

“Dhwanit knows the Bitwise DNA and he brings deep knowledge of how new technologies are disrupting industries. Being and becoming a partner of choice for both current and potential clients in business technology, we call Data-driven Digital, is what drives us. Dhwanit’s experience of collaborating with global clients will play a key role in propelling us into the next growth phase for Bitwise,” said Neelesh Desai.

“The ability to drive and nurture a culture of collective growth in the organization makes Dhwanit the best fit for this role. We are confident of him in continuing to create exciting and fulfilling experience for all Bitwisers,” says Seema Desai.

“Having led various functions successfully through his tenure at Bitwise, Dhwanit is our ideal choice to lead the organization as we look at exciting opportunities for Bitwisers and expanded service offerings for our Global customers,” says Salil Sakhardande.

Hema agrees “Dhwanit has a deep understanding of our operations and with his unwavering commitment to our customers, I am certain he will lead Bitwisers well through this next phase.” In a related development, Bitwise also announced the appointment of Ankur Gupta as CEO of Bitwise Inc. in the US.

About Bitwise Bitwise is a leading technology solutions provider that leverages data to help businesses solve their complex business problems, unlock actionable insights, and maximize their competitive advantage. Bringing together the industry's finest and most experienced data & digital technology professionals, Bitwise offers unique operational perspectives, global delivery model, breakthrough technology tools & frameworks to consistently optimize value for clients, ensuring reduced time, complexity and cost of data and digital transformation initiatives. Founded in 1996, Bitwise is situated in Pune and Indore in India, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.bitwiseglobal.com/in

