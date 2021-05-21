Business briefs 2

Left Menu

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination and has partnered with Fortis Healthcare in Delhi-NCR and Kauvery Hospital in Bengaluru to initiate the first phase of vaccination drive, it added.Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head Marketing Harshvendra Soin said, Timely vaccination for everyone is our best chance to win this war against COVID-19.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre at Amsterdam that is designed to help customers successfully navigate their growth and transformation journeys.

TCS Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation centre by TCS — after New York and Tokyo — in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs that unify TCS' innovation assets, capabilities and practices. The centre will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions, it added.

TCS Head Europe Sapthagiri Chapalapalli said, ''Our new Pace Port at Amsterdam will serve as a European innovation hub that helps our clients build long-term sustainability, which is a core driver of purposeful business.'' Its Chief Technology Officer K Ananth Krishnan said Pace Port Amsterdam is the next step in TCS' continued effort to help clients innovate at speed and scale. * * * Tech Mahindra rolls out vaccination drive for staff and their families * IT services major Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has rolled out a vaccination drive for its associates and dependent family members above the age of 18 years at its campuses in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination and has partnered with Fortis Healthcare in Delhi-NCR and Kauvery Hospital in Bengaluru to initiate the first phase of vaccination drive, it added.

Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head (Marketing) Harshvendra Soin said, ''Timely vaccination for everyone is our best chance to win this war against COVID-19. As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, our first and foremost priority is to get all our associates, their families and our entire partner ecosystem vaccinated at the earliest.'' Soin added that the company is taking proactive measures and collaborating with leading hospitals to organise vaccination drives to ensure 100 per cent employee vaccination.

