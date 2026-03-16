Explosive Tensions: Extremist Claims and Rising Threats in Amsterdam
Dutch authorities are probing an explosion at an Amsterdam office building, linked to an extremist group. The same group claimed a recent Jewish school blast, raising safety concerns in the Jewish community. Officials are assessing any connections and condemn rising threats amid global geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Authorities in Amsterdam are investigating an explosion at an office building, claimed by an extremist group also linked to a blast at a nearby Jewish school, according to a police spokesperson.
The explosion, which sparked a minor fire quickly extinguished by security personnel, has prompted an investigation into potential links between the two incidents.
Both Amsterdam's Mayor Femke Halsema and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten condemned the attack, amidst increased security following claims of past attacks by the group in Rotterdam and Belgium's Liege.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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