Unrelenting Threats: Antisemitism in Amsterdam's Heart

An explosion early Saturday caused minor damage at a Jewish school in Amsterdam, marking what the city's mayor called 'a deliberate attack against the Jewish community.'

The incident occurred in a prominent neighborhood, damaging a rainpipe and scorching an outer wall, but thankfully did not result in injuries. Mayor Femke Halsema has emphasized the seriousness of this attack, pledging increased security at Jewish sites.

This incident joins a worrying rise in antisemitic acts, as echoed by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who condemned the act and assured the Jewish community of heightened attention to their safety. The situation has been exacerbated by nearby incidents, including a synagogue arson in Rotterdam and an explosion in Belgium.