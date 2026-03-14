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Deliberate Attack: Explosion at Jewish School in Amsterdam

An explosion occurred at a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday, damaging the building. The city's Mayor, Femke Halsema, labeled it a deliberate attack targeting the Jewish community. Despite the severity of the attack, the damage was described as limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:50 IST
Deliberate Attack: Explosion at Jewish School in Amsterdam
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  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a shocking event early Saturday, a Jewish school in Amsterdam suffered damage due to an explosion, which city officials are labeling a deliberate attack.

Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the incident, expressing concern over the targeted nature of the attack against the Jewish community.

Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only limited physical damage to the building, but authorities remain vigilant and are investigating the full intent behind the attack, as reported by Dutch news agency ANP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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