Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited is now associated with “DigiLocker”

Mumbai, 28th June 2021: Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) is now connected with the "DigiLocker." It is a digital locker facility provided by the government and allows all Indian citizens to store scanned or digital formats of their documents. It's a digital platform under the Digital India initiative; it aims to go paperless and provides an account in the cloud to every Aadhar cardholder to access their important documents in digital format.

Following are the key features: • Download the DigiLocker app for quick access to Future Generali India Life Insurance policy details • DigiLocker provides access to authentic virtual documents.

• It is a digital document wallet where one can store their documents such as Digital policy document, driving licence, PAN card, Voter ID, policy documents, etc.

• One can upload the documents and keep these safe after signing up for a DigiLocker account Key Highlights of DigiLocker: • Upload and access FG Life insurance Policy Document Anytime, Anywhere! • Authentic Documents, Legally at Par with Originals • Signup using phone number and validate using Aadhaar.

• Digital Document Exchange with the consent of the citizen FUTURE GENERALI INDIA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai and was established in 2006. The company operates across 118 locations in India and offers total insurance solutions across both the individual and group front. The company clocked GWP of INR 1,322 crores in FY21, ended the period at an Assets Under Management of INR 5,142 crores, and have an Individual claim settlement is 94.9% for FY21. The company is backed by Generali, Future Group and Industrial Investment Trust Limited.

