Left Menu

TVS Automobile unveils digital subsidiary Ki Mobility

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:16 IST
TVS Automobile unveils digital subsidiary Ki Mobility
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd, an automotive aftermarket player, has launched its new subsidiary -- Ki Mobility Solution -- an online to offline digital platform, as part of the company's aggressive growth strategy.

The online platform would offer quality, standardised and cost-effective service to owners of two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the country.

Ki Mobility Solutions would raise funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore from Pratithi Investment Trust represented by trustee and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and SeaLink Capital Partners (SCP).

The digital platform would give automobile entrepreneurs an opportunity to increase business, gain access to high- quality parts with better margins, link with a large pool of suppliers, among others.

''Launching Ki Mobility is a milestone moment in the Indian Automotive Aftermarket industry and equally a logical next step of our technology investments so far,'' TVS Automobile Solutions, director, R Dinesh said in a company statement.

''We will fully leverage the cutting edge technology solutions and create a digital ecosystem for over 20,000 entrepreneurs to enhance their future relevance,'' he said.

TVS Automobile Solutions said it acquired business of consumer service aggregator goBumpr making it as a one-stop- shop for all service related requirements to automobile owners.

Following the recent acquisition of Mahindra First Choice, TVS Automobile Solutions said it successfully rebranded MFC network into 'myTVS' thereby creating one of the largest multi-brand service networks across 270 towns in the country.

''We are delighted to have technology focused investors led by Kris Gopalakrishnan's Pratithi Investment Trust in our journey to make industry stakeholders more digitally-enabled and future ready'', Dinesh said.

Ki Mobility would provide quality, transparent and cost effective service solutions to vehicle owners with the convenience of thousands of organised multi-brand owners in 270 towns across the country, TVS Automobile Solutions, managing director, G Srinivasa Raghavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021