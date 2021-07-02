China cyberspace administration launches security probe into Didi

China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and public interest.

The cyber watchdog did not offer more details on the investigation. Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority.

Advertisement

The review comes just two days after the SoftBank-backed company's blockbuster New York market debut, in what was the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014. Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app. It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.

The U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 7.9% at $15.1 in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)