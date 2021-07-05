PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 5
Headlines Fortress-led investor group strikes £9.5bn deal to buy Morrisons https://on.ft.com/3yoxMDS Johnson to signal return to 'normality' on July 19 https://on.ft.com/2V7EoYR China cracks down on Didi days after New York IPO https://on.ft.com/3dKhblP Overview A trio of private-investment groups led by SoftBank-owned Fortress have struck a 9.5 billion pounds ($13.13 billion) deal to acquire Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain.
A trio of private-investment groups led by SoftBank-owned Fortress have struck a 9.5 billion pounds ($13.13 billion) deal to acquire Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday signal the end to an array of strict COVID-19 measures from July 19 including "working from home guidance", the enforced wearing of face coverings and the one-metre distancing rule.
China's cyberspace regulator has ordered that Didi be taken off smartphone app stores just days after the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion in the biggest Chinese listing in the United States since Alibaba in 2014. ($1 = 0.7233 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
