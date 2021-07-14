US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as Powell says economy 'a ways off' from bond taper
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:11 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market "is still a ways off" from the progress the central bank wants to see before reducing its support for the economy.
At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 94.5 points, or 0.64%.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jerome Powell
- Federal Reserve
- U.S.
Advertisement