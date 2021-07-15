Left Menu

IAHE signs agreement with University of New South Wales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:53 IST
New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) on Thursday signed an agreement with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia for setting up a Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS) at IAHE, according to an official statement.

IAHE is under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).

The statement said that the agreement is for a project for capacity building, technology transfer, and the creation of enabling environment for the establishment of CATTS in IAHE.

The UNSW will also deliver a course, certified by it, on smart transport systems and modelling.

CATTS will also promote industries and startups from Australia and India in the transportation sector, including opportunities for innovation, research, and development of advanced transport systems, it added.

