Jeevansathi.com ropes in Sonam Bajwa for new media campaign

Matrimony site Jeevansathi.com on Friday said it has roped in Punjabi film actress Sonam Bajwa for its new media campaign.
The company has roped in popular Punjabi actress and model Sonam Bajwa for its #FixYourMatchYourWay social and digital media campaign. The partnership will help the brand to consolidate its leadership position and build further credibility in the north market, the company said in a statement.
Bajwa is highly popular in these regions and her influence within the community can help Jeevansathi to become the preferred brand of choice, the company added.
Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said: ''Bajwa is a household name in Punjab and Delhi, her growing popularity is a testament to the stellar work she has been doing in the Punjabi film industry. "Finding the perfect match is everyone's dream and as is conveyed through her video, we at Jeevansathi.com understand your preferences and help you find your perfect life partner. Like she says, log on now and find your perfect Jeevansathi."
