European stocks drift lower, Prosus hits 1-year low
Porsche slid 4.5% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 1.1% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target. Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, tumbled 6.9% to a one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on Tencent. Meanwhile, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.1% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.
European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns knocked Asian markets lower, while automakers retreated following a strong showing last week.
By 07013 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with automakers leading losses. Porsche slid 4.5% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 1.1% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target.
Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, tumbled 6.9% to a one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on Tencent. Meanwhile, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.1% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rush for COVID vaccines as French government tightens screws
French antitrust regulator asks Google to pay USD 600 mln over neighboring rights issue
Coronavirus "doubling" every five days, says French health minister
Soccer-Norwich sign French midfielder Lees-Melou from Nice
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes