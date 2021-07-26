Left Menu

European stocks drift lower, Prosus hits 1-year low

Porsche slid 4.5% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 1.1% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target. Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, tumbled 6.9% to a one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on Tencent. Meanwhile, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.1% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.

26-07-2021
European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns knocked Asian markets lower, while automakers retreated following a strong showing last week.

By 07013 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with automakers leading losses. Porsche slid 4.5% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 1.1% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target.

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, tumbled 6.9% to a one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on Tencent. Meanwhile, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.1% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.

