SP Robotic Works raises USD 3 mn in funding round led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:03 IST
SP Robotic Works raises USD 3 mn in funding round led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund
SP Robotic Works, an artificial intelligence-based edutainment start-up, on Friday said it has raised USD 3 million in Series-A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund, for strengthening its user base and product portfolio.

The funding round also saw participation from BCCL, existing investor Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned angel investors like Ajai Chowdhry (founder of HCL), and Raman Roy (chairman and managing director of Quatrro), among others, SP Robotic Works said in a statement.

SP Robotic Works co-founder and CEO Sneha Priya said, ''We believe in building a scalable and highly qualitative platform that can enable practical learning of concepts in a fun way. As a means to scale with quality, we developed SPARKY, which today teaches all our customers in a personalised manner.'' Priya added that the aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving and logical thinking skills. ''The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

