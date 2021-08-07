CSL holds keel laying ceremony for two zero emission electric ferries being built for Norway's ASKO Maritime

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Saturday held the keel-laying ceremony for the two autonomous zero-emission electric vessels being built for ASKO Maritime AS of Norway.

Kerala Minister for Industries P Rajeev attended the ceremony as the chief guest and laid the keel on behalf of ASKO Maritime AS.

''It is a proud moment for me to be here at Cochin Shipyard. This is not only a keel-laying ceremony but also an event to strengthen the relationship between India and Norway,'' Rajeeve said.

CSL had inked contracts for the construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries for Norways ASKO Maritime on July 15 last year.

Rajeeve expressed hope that this would lead to more orders for Cochin Shipyard for such advanced vessels from other European countries as well.

He lauded the green energy philosophy and added that the government is determined to encourage businesses focusing on Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects.

''Key motto of the government is responsible business and responsible investment,'' he said in a release.

Kai Just Oslen, Managing Director of ASKO Maritime AS, attended the functiion through video conference and expressed happiness over the progress of the project.

''This is an important project for Cochin Shipyard.

Though the vessel is a small one, the impact the vessel could make in the field of autonomous and electric vessel segments is huge,'' Madhu S Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, said in the release.

The Autonomous Electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords.

The 67-metre-long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by a 1,846-kWh capacity battery, the release said.

''After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the fjord,'' the release said.

The vessels will be managed by Massterly, a joint venture company between Kongsberg, known for their autonomous technology and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest Maritime shipping companies.

''CSL won this export order after detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer,'' CSL said.

The vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering carried out by CSL.

They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in Norway, under the rule regulations of the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

With this project, the CSL expects to get catapulted into the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world capable of delivering high tech vessels towards futuristic sustainable solutions.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

