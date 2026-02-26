Norway's King Harald to Be Discharged from Hospital

Norwegian monarch King Harald, aged 89, has been undergoing medical care in a hospital in Tenerife after suffering from a skin infection and dehydration during a private holiday in Spain. According to a statement from the royal palace, he will be discharged on Thursday.

Having been hospitalized since Tuesday, King Harald's health situation attracted significant attention, given his status as Europe's oldest head of state. The skin infection on his leg coupled with dehydration led to his brief hospitalization on the Spanish island.

The palace's announcement of his impending discharge points to a positive turn in the king's recovery, reassuring Norwegians and drawing a sigh of relief from the royal family and supporters across Europe.