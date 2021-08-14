BSNL carries out massive upgrades of Lakshadweep Satellite Bandwidth

State-owned telecom firm BSNL today launched high capacity satellite-based connectivity for Lakshadweep for providing broadband services under a Universal Service Obligation (USO) project funded by the Department of Telecommunications.

Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan, dedicated the project to the nation.

On this occasion, he appreciated BSNL's effort to complete this project of national importance despite Covid restrictions in the island, an official statement said here.

Lauding the Lakshadweep administration for extending all logistical support to BSNL proactively, Chauhan said without their active support, this project would not have been feasible to execute in such a short period.

He further said this is only the beginning of a new era in the archipelago.

''Already BSNL, under USOF funding, has started working on laying the Submarine Cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep and also on another project of augmentation of Satellite Connectivity from 1.71 Gbps to 3.46 Gbps,'' he said. This shows the commitment of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to digitally integrate all parts of the country into one Digital India platform, the minister added.

The project was inaugurated by making a video call by the minister to the Lakshadweep administration. The function was attended virtually by Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep also. While thanking BSNL, he assured that his administration would continue to extend all support to BSNL, a statement said. Patel also expressed his appreciation and gratitude for USOF for supporting Connectivity projects in the island. The support and coordination with ministries and wireless planning and coordination wing by Mohammed Faizal P P , the Member of Parliament of Lakshadweep, also helped BSNL to complete this project within the time, it said.

BSNL is looking to increase its network capacity to address growing demand of broadband amidst a sharp rise in data consumption across users and locations. The public sector service provider, for this purpose, has installed two Satellite Gateways in Bangalore equipped with most advanced technologies. These Gateways, designed considering the weather conditions of the island, offer exceptional efficiency and flexibility to the BSNL network at Lakshadweep.

The technology used is so advanced that in case of bad weather conditions resulting in less broadband speed, the remote station can automatically borrow some free Satellite Bandwidth from nearby stations, so that to continue to provide good speed even in worst weather conditions, it added.

''We are honoured to play a part in the rollout of enhanced broadband connectivity to the people of Lakshadweep, and we are committed to supporting Union Territory administration during these challenging times,'' said P K Purwar- CMD, BSNL.

