NATO maintains diplomatic presence in Kabul despite Taliban advances
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:07 IST
NATO is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the city's airport running, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.
"NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan," the official said.
"The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary. We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever."
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Afghanistan: 2 civilian killed, 30 injured in 'Taliban attack' in Khost
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead