NATO maintains diplomatic presence in Kabul despite Taliban advances

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:07 IST
NATO is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the city's airport running, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan," the official said.

"The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary. We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever."

