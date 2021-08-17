eZee Technosys Launches Modern Revenue Management System named eZee Mint for Hotels

- The launch of eZee Mint is expected to impact the company's revenue growth by close to 58% over the next three quarters MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eZee Technosys, the #1 Hotel-tech provider in the South Asia region, has recently launched a smart and fast hotel revenue management software named 'eZee Mint' that optimizes revenue through dynamic pricing. With this new offering, the company aims to complement the existing products and offer effective and timely up-gradable tech solutions that help the hospitality industry to achieve greater profit margins. eZee is looking forward to YoY growth of 47% in license sales for the software.

It is designed and developed by considering the vastness of revenue management which includes multilevel property assessment, past and present business performance analysis, real-time inventory synchronization, compset rate analysis to deploy an intelligent pricing engine. eZee Mint is a globally recognized solution recommended for all kinds of accommodation businesses. Its comprehensive dashboard offers insights into the day at a single glance to make quick decisions. With the rise in technology, automated revenue management systems are quickly seeping into the traditional hospitality industry with the assurance of driving revenue and enhancing performance. eZee Mint is synonymous with the solutions the hospitality industry needs today. The strength of eZee lies in its potent RnD skills, technological prowess, industry expertise, and dynamic team members across the globe.

eZee's revenue experts help users analyze the scope of improvements and monitor competitors. eZee Mint works upon a series of criteria including weekly occupancy, seasonality, lead time, demands, last-minute booking to calculate competitive rates for the available inventory. eZee Mint looks forward to aiding lodging businesses with better ARR and improved revenue. eZee has a representation of 22000+ happy clients, 159K software users across 170 countries supported by 200 plus partners. The addition of eZee Mint to the existing brand portfolio of the organization is the extension of its service excellence and commitment towards customer satisfaction.

Mr. Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO, eZee Technosys, said, ''eZee has been consistently adopting innovation in its software offerings to best suit the needs of the hospitality industry. We launched eZee Mint and eZee Panorama in the slack times of the pandemic. eZee Mint is the solution that has the highest potential to derive the best rates for the inventory and contribute to revenue optimization.'' Mr. Hitesh Patel, Co-founder, eZee Technosys, explained, ''With the launch of eZee Mint, eZee justifies 'hospitality in totality and totality in hospitality'. eZee's full suite of hospitality solutions gets upgraded with the most vital dynamic pricing software. Particularly, in the current situation, when businesses are striving for revival, eZee Mint could aid them. Small to mid-sized hospitality businesses, that usually struggle to optimize their revenue will benefit from the accuracy and reliability of eZee Mint and eventually manage their revenue better. We are expecting the introduction of eZee Mint to have a positive impact on our overall business growth with an upward trajectory at about 74% by 2023.'' Mr. Harshdeep Khatri, CTO, eZee Technosys, said, ''Carrying innovation in its core, eZee has technology as its strongest suit. All hospitality tech products are built and upgraded to the latest tech to provide the ultimate user experience to our customers. Carrying the legacy forward, eZee Mint - secure and accurate dynamic pricing software, meticulously computes and updates prices within seconds. Hospitality businesses today need such prompt, upgradable software, and eZee Mint delivers it to them for ensuring ideal yield.'' About eZee Technosys: Founded in 2006, eZee is one of the very few hospitality technology providers in the world to develop and offer end-to-end hotel and restaurant solutions. eZee has had its regional branch in Malaysia for many years, leading to its established presence in the APAC region. In 2019, eZee was acquired byYanolja - the travel tech unicorn of South Korea which is endorsed by Booking Holdings (Booking.com, Agoda, Kayak) and Singaporean fund GIC Pte - eZee has a stronghold on R&D and is introducing innovations in its solutions to benefit the industry. Today, eZee is the #1 hotel tech provider in India and global Top 2 PMS provider, which is further solidified by 200+ partners and 22,000+ clients in 170+ countries across the globe. For more details, visit our corporate website today. LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596036/eZee_Mint.jpg Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596035/eZee_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

