DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology, which is used to distract enemy's radar-guided missiles, to safeguard Indian Air Force fighter jets from enemy missiles. The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after the completion of successful trials, a DRDO statement said Thursday.

Two DRDO laboratories developed the ''advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge - 118/I'' and it has met the qualitative requirements of the IAF, the statement mentioned.

"The importance of this (advanced chaff) technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft,'' it stated.

The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF, it noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday lauded the DRDO, the IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it one more DRDO step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the strategic defence technologies, the statement mentioned.

