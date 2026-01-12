Jakarta Eyes Pakistan's Combat Jets: A Strategic Defence Move
Indonesia's Defence Minister met Pakistan's Air Force chief in Islamabad to discuss a potential deal for combat jets and drones. The meeting is part of broader defence negotiations by Pakistan and includes potential purchases of 40 JF-17 jets and Shahpar drones by Indonesia.
Indonesia's Defence Minister held a crucial meeting with Pakistan's Air Force chief in Islamabad, exploring a potential deal involving the sale of combat jets and killer drones to Jakarta. These talks reflect an active phase in Pakistan's defence industry ambitions, particularly in establishing stronger regional ties.
The discussions come amidst Pakistan's ongoing defence procurement negotiations with countries like Libya and Sudan. Officials confirmed that Indonesia's interest lies in acquiring at least 40 JF-17 jets, a joint effort by Pakistan and China, along with Shahpar drones, emphasizing the expansion of bilateral defence cooperation.
The potential agreement underscores Indonesia's efforts to revitalize its ageing air force fleet with various international deals in recent years, and further amplifies the growing global interest in Pakistan's rising defence capabilities, notably post its conflict with India last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
