Left Menu

Rs 100 crore luxury Ayurveda wellness resort project in city by December

Wellness is Rs 4,900 crore market of which services will be around Rs 2,000 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 11:38 IST
Rs 100 crore luxury Ayurveda wellness resort project in city by December
  • Country:
  • India

A Rs 100 crore luxury Ayurvedic and ancient Indian wellness centre will be launched in the outskirts of Kolkata this December, an official said.

South City Ayurvedic Wellness Centre in partnership with the Carnoustie group is being executed by South City projects just 16-km from Science City on the way to Sunderbans. Carnoustie operates a luxury wellness resort in Kerala. ''Wellness is Rs 4,900 crore market of which services will be around Rs 2,000 crore. We have collaborated with the internationally recognized brand in the luxury hospitality and wellness space to set up the state of the art Carnoustie Centre of Excellence in the South City Ayurveda and Wellness Retreat,” South City Projects director Sushil Mohta said.

The project will have 100 luxury villas, he said.

The wellness centre will be spread over a 40,000 sq ft area.

This wellness centre is the first of this kind in Eastern India, which will offer a unique curative natural way of healing some of the major health ailments and lifestyle diseases of both men and women following the techniques and learnings from thousands of year old Ayurveda and other Indian scriptures, Carnoustie director Randeep Waraich said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021