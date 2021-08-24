Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:12 IST
Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch USD 100-bn market cap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Ltd on Tuesday became the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of USD 100 billion.

The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank for crossing the USD 100 billion mark in terms of market capitalization (m-cap).

The milestone was achieved during the morning trade when the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 1,755.6 on the BSE, which took them-cap to Rs 74.77 lakh crore or USD 100.78 billion.

However, during the close of the trading session, it pared the earlier gains and settled 1.06 percent lower at Rs 1,720.75.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares had opened at Rs 1,750 apiece and then jumped to their 52-week high value of Rs 1,757.

It closed the counter at Rs 1,721.5, a lower 0.99 percent as compared with the previous close.

In terms of traded volume, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the BSE while 76.02 lakh scrips changed hands on the NSE, during the trading session.

According to the latest m-cap data, Reliance Industries is the most-valued firm at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Rs 13.44 lakh crore and HDFC Bank at Rs 8.42 lakh crore.

