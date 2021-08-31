Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki expects massive hit on Sep production due to chip shortage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:39 IST
the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it expects vehicle production in September to be just 40 per cent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

''Owing to a supply constraints of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG) in Gujarat,'' MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 40 per cent of normal production, it added.

The company's production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

SMG Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to MSI, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

According to the company's sales data, Maruti Suzuki India had sold 1,62,462 units in July 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

