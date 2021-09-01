Coocaa unveils Coolita operating system; launches S3U Pro TV in India

Smart TV brand Coocaa on Wednesday launched its first self-developed smart TV operating system Coolita OS.

Coolita OS has been incorporated in the company's S3U Pro TV model, to begin with.

Initially available in select Southeast Asian markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the new OS is set to transform the smart TV experience.

The new OS will deliver a lighter, smoother and more convenient user experience for today's Internet-driven generation, the Chinese smart TV brand claimed.

“We are excited to announce a new technology direction with the launch of our very own smart TV operating system, Coolita OS.

“This revolutionary new operating system is the fruit of our deep understanding of evolving consumer needs coupled with our team's rich engineering expertise and strong dedication to making smart TV experiences more accessible to all,” Coolita Global Business Department General Manager Raul Hua said. Through its ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships, the company hopes to create a better smart TV ecosystem, which will bring about new industry collaborations that will result in even more trendy and technologically advanced products for people all around the world to enjoy, he added.

The over-the-top (OTT) TV market continues to develop and expand across the globe, by and large, due to the pandemic and the increased amount of time that people are spending at home watching TV. Although smart TV's tend to be pricey owing to the complex hardware and software installed on them, many households in Southeast Asia are looking for budget-friendly alternatives that can satisfy their demand for access to quality entertainment, including TV shows, movies, games and more, the company said.

Coocaa has introduced Coolita OS on S3U Pro TV, which is available on Flipkart for Rs 14,999, helping to bridge the price gap between traditional TVs and Android TVs currently in the market.

''To thank consumers for their continued support, Coocaa will launch a special introductory sale on Flipkart from September 4-6, where the Coocaa S3U Pro will be available for the discounted price of Rs 12,999. In addition, Coocaa is offering its new users a one-year comprehensive service warranty across India through more than 50 service centres,'' it added.

Founded in 2006, Coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia.

