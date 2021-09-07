Left Menu

BRICS Sherpas review preparations for grouping's summit

The discussions took place in a constructive and cordial atmosphere, it added.The MEA said the Sherpas commended India for its success in advancing intra-BRICS cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and building on its theme of BRICS15 Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus.This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:45 IST
BRICS Sherpas review preparations for grouping's summit
  • Country:
  • India

The Sherpas of BRICS on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the annual summit of the five-nation grouping that will be hosted by India in the virtual format on September 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) and it is expected to focus extensively on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

''The third BRICS Sherpas' and Sous Sherpas' meeting was convened under India's chairship on September 7,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The meeting was chaired by India's BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

''BRICS Sherpas reviewed preparations for the upcoming 13th BRICS summit to be held on September 9 in virtual format under the chairship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the MEA said in a statement. ''The Sherpas discussed the deliverables of the summit including the New Delhi Declaration. They adopted the Revised BRICS terms of reference for guiding BRICS engagement. The discussions took place in a constructive and cordial atmosphere,'' it added.

The MEA said the Sherpas commended India for its ''success'' in advancing intra-BRICS cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and building on its theme of 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus'.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.

The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021