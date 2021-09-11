Hyundai Showcase i20 N Line in a Bespoke and Thematic Creator's Arena at its Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Creator's Arena is the perfect depiction of a bold new playground for millennial audiences to immerse themselves in an exciting environment • Dynamic and renowned creators from across India to experience and capture i20 N Line in its playful new arena Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country's first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since inception, today showcased the i20 N Line in a dynamic new concept that epitomizes its sporty and exclusive character in an inimitable Creators Arena at its Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram. Combining sporty and exciting elements, the Creators Arena fuses to form the perfect depiction of a bold new playground for millennial audiences to immerse themselves in an exciting environment.

Commenting on the Launch of i20 N Line, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Hyundai has been at the forefront of elevating customer experiences with products that have redefined mobility in India. Our latest launch, the i20 N Line is a standout example of products that excite the senses and rejuvenate driving pleasure. To showcase the i20 N Line in its natural setting, we have developed a bespoke concept – the Creator's Arena where dynamic and renowned content creators from across India will experience and capture i20 N Line in all its glory." The Creator's Arena has been conceptualized to portray a raw and feel-evoking look. With application of corrugated sheets and mesh walls, the Creator's Arena depicts the i20 N Line amidst a grungy look. The Creator's Arena will also showcase a digital music symphony, composed out of i20 N Line car sounds making it the instrument of a dynamic and sporty new melody.

Hyundai has also displayed the championship winning WRC Rally Car at the Creator's Arena alongside exciting N Line merchandise, showcasing the Motorsport-inspired styling of i20 N Line. The Creator's Arena features an Art Zone inspired by the street style of Delhi; a Graffiti Zone where a graffiti artist will mix N Line elements with Delhi's Regional elements; Unique Parts Wall that highlights exciting new elements of i20 N Line; Urban Sports Zone with Parkour artists; Voice Art; Sneaker Customization and much more.

About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India's first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since its inception in India. It currently has 12 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, all-new i20, i20 N Line, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ALCAZAR, ELANTRA, New 2020 TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL's fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality, and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC's global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 533 dealers and more than 1323 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centreendeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

