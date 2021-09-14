UK ready to begin trade talks with U.S. when they are ready -Truss
Britain is ready and waiting to begin trade negotiations with the United States, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday when asked about a time line for a possible deal.
"Of course the U.S. is a big opportunity when they are ready to negotiate," Truss said during an event at the Policy Exchange think tank, adding that she would not set a deadline for a deal with the United States.
