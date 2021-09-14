Left Menu

UK ready to begin trade talks with U.S. when they are ready -Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:21 IST
UK ready to begin trade talks with U.S. when they are ready -Truss
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is ready and waiting to begin trade negotiations with the United States, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday when asked about a time line for a possible deal.

"Of course the U.S. is a big opportunity when they are ready to negotiate," Truss said during an event at the Policy Exchange think tank, adding that she would not set a deadline for a deal with the United States.

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021