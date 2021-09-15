Left Menu

BRICS tax authorities discuss challenges in digital era

The BRICS tax authorities on Wednesday discussed the challenges faced by tax administration in the digital era and strategies to overcome them, an official statement said. The BRICS Tax Authorities engaged in discussion on the challenges faced by BRICS tax administrations in the digital era, coupled with outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, sharing experience and devising strategies to overcome those challenges.

The BRICS tax authorities on Wednesday discussed the challenges faced by tax administration in the digital era and strategies to overcome them, an official statement said. The heads of tax authorities of the BRICS countries --Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- held a virtual meeting under the chairship of Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. ''The BRICS Tax Authorities engaged in discussion on the challenges faced by BRICS tax administrations in the digital era, coupled with outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, sharing experience and devising strategies to overcome those challenges. ''The broad theme of the meeting was redefining business processes of tax administration amidst challenges posed by COVID-19 and in the digital era,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in the statement. The meeting was preceded by meetings of the tax experts of BRICS countries on September 13-14, 2021, in which the potential areas of cooperation were discussed.

