Left Menu

52 cos apply with Rs 6,000-cr investment proposals for PLI scheme for AC, LED lights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:41 IST
52 cos apply with Rs 6,000-cr investment proposals for PLI scheme for AC, LED lights
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Around 52 companies have applied for availing production-linked incentives (PLIs) for white goods makers, proposing an investment of around Rs 6,000 crore in the manufacturing of components for air conditioners and LED lights.

Most of the investments are expected to happen in the next two to three years; and after that, local production for components for AC and LED light is expected to start, said FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee Chairperson Manish, Sharma.

This will not only help in saving the foreign currency, as the majority of the components in AC and LED lights are imported from countries as China and Taiwan, but also create job opportunities in the country. Wednesday was the deadline for the industry to submit applications for the PLI scheme for white goods (air conditioners and LED lights).

''It is encouraging to see the industry response to the PLI scheme for component manufacturing in AC and LED.

''From the applications received, it seems that the industry stands to get an investment of nearly Rs 6,000 crore of which nearly Rs 5,000 crore is towards AC and Rs 1,000 crore towards LED,'' Sharma, who is president and CEO of Panasonic India & South Asia, told PTI.

Sharma was involved in the process as part of his role in the industry body FICCI.

Fifty-two companies have applied in these two categories so far, in which 32 are for manufacturing of components and the rest 20 are for LED light components, he added.

''Participation of 52 companies, in this exercise matters a lot, which means that execution of this investment will diversify the components industry for both across high, medium and small intermediaries,'' said Sharma.

The timelines are such that the majority of the investments will happen in the next two to three years.

''This means that average domestic value addition for AC, which is around 20-25 percent with local components of the product, will go up to 75 percent in the next five years,'' he said.

This would save the cost and time of the industry from sourcing the components.

''As component manufacturing is a key beneficiary of the new policy, indigenous AC manufacturing will get a fillip. This will also enable design-led manufacturing, fuel innovation, and drive component exports along with finished ACs from India.

''In the foreseeable future, I see a lot of exciting developments in component design capability and growth of the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and SMEs,'' he said.

Sharma said that last year, the Indian AC market was pegged at around 7.5 million. ''Of this, 2.5 million were imports which have come down significantly due to ban on import of gas-filled ACs.'' ''I expect the market to touch nine million this year; and of this, 8-8.5 million will be manufactured locally,'' Sharma added.

Under the PLI scheme for white goods (air conditioners and LED lights), the government has approved a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. This will be implemented over FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29.

In air conditioners, support would be provided for AC components as copper tubes, aluminum foil, and compressors. It will also provide incentives for low-value intermediates such as PCB assembly for controllers, BLDC motors, service valves, and cross-flow fans for AC and other components.

While for LED lighting products, it is for core components like LED chip packaging, resistors, ICs, fuses, and large-scale investments in other components.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021