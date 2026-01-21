Left Menu

Titan Watches Unveils 'Chambers of Time' at India Watch Weekend 2026

Titan Watches introduced the 'Chambers of Time' exhibit at the India Watch Weekend 2026, showcasing its four-decade journey through design, technical mastery, and global artistry. The exhibition highlighted Titan's evolution in horology, featuring iconic models and a glimpse into future innovations in fine watchmaking.

Titan Showcases 'Chambers of Time' at India Watch Weekend 2026 Charting India's Global Horological Ascent through Artistry and Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
In a celebration of innovation and heritage, Titan Watches unveiled its 'Chambers of Time' exhibit at the India Watch Weekend 2026 in Mumbai. Over the course of two days, the event brought together international and Indian watchmaking leaders to foster dialogue and discovery in the horological world.

The 'Chambers of Time' exhibition, conceived as a blend of presentation and interpretation, was a statement of Titan's legacy and ambition. It traced the brand's four decades in horology, showcasing the craftsmanship that has defined its journey from 'Origins to Mastery' and 'India to the World.' Visitors explored the Titan Wall, a testament to the brand's commitment to precision, patience, and pride in design.

The exhibition also provided insights into the meticulous artistry behind Titan's creations, including award-winning timepieces and the groundbreaking Titan Edge. It culminated with Titan's foray into haute horology, highlighted by India's First Wandering Hours timepiece and the celestial-themed Ice Meteorite by Titan Stellar. Marketing Head Aparna Ravi remarked that the exhibit represents Titan's readiness to claim its place on the global stage as it continues to innovate in watchmaking.

