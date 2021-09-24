Left Menu

Daimler takes 33% stake in European battery cell venture ACC

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz on Friday said it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) alongside the project's original founders Stellantis and TotalEnergies. ACC will supply Mercedes-Benz with battery technology from the middle of the decade, Daimler said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:30 IST
Daimler takes 33% stake in European battery cell venture ACC
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Daimler)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz on Friday said it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) alongside the project's original founders Stellantis and TotalEnergies. The purpose of the partnership is to develop cells and battery modules and "help ensure that Europe remains at the heart of the auto industry - even in an electric era," Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said in a statement.

The company added that the battery cells produced would be 95% recyclable as per Daimler's goal of a CO2-neutral supply chain by 2039. ACC will supply Mercedes-Benz with battery technology from the middle of the decade, Daimler said. As part of the deal, Daimler will invest a mid-three-digit million euro sum in the project next year, adding that its overall investment was expected to stay below 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

ACC, which has also received 1.3 billion euros in French and German funding, is budgeted to require seven billion euros in equity, debt, and subsidies to reach its desired capacity of 120 Gigawatt hours (GWh) by the end of the decade. ($1 = 0.8516 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021