China central bank vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:54 IST
China's central bank vowed on Friday to crack down on illegal activities of cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors via Internet.

The People's Bank of China also said it will bar financial institutions, payment companies and Internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and will strengthen monitoring of risks from such activities.

