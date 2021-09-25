H1FY22 performance shows India may exceed USD 400 bn export target: Goyal

India's export performance in the first six months of 2021-22 shows that outbound shipments will exceed the target of USD 400 billion in the ongoing fiscal year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Last year, exports were at USD 290 billion, the commerce and industry minister told the media here.

Going by the performance of export in the first six months till September 21, it seems the export may exceed USD 400 billion target for this year, he noted.

Stating that the country currently has the highest foreign exchange reserve, Goyal said the entire world is looking towards India as a trusted partner.

He said a drone manufacturing company has expressed its willingness to invest USD 40 billion in India.

Claiming that Himachal Pradesh is the first state to implement 'one nation, one ration card' policy, he lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

However, when asked to comment on reports that individuals were told to get their names deleted from one area and register in other area for ration card within the state itself, Goyal said one should not try to make sensation out of an isolated incident.

But when pointed out that such incidents have happened across the state, the minister preferred to remain mum.

Earlier, addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Goyal said India has faced challenging times during the pandemic but is now on the path of recovery and rapid growth.

''When the pandemic struck, PM Modi's first thought was to ensure the wellbeing of poor, migrant brothers and sisters, '' he said.

The minister also spoke with various beneficiaries of the scheme in Himachal Pradesh via a virtual mode. He also distributed ration kits to the beneficiaries.

