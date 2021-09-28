Soccer-Euro champions Italy to face Copa America winners Argentina in 2022
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:41 IST
European Championship winners Italy will face Copa America winners Argentina in June 2022, the soccer governing bodies of Europe and South America said on Tuesday.
"The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners," UEFA said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South America
- Copa America
- Europe
- European
- Italy
- UEFA
- Argentina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Automakers, banks lift European stocks on recovery bets
Oil, banks lift European stocks on recovery bets
Pope laments Europe's fractures between individual rights and common good
Pope, in Slovakia, warns European countries against being self-centred
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets