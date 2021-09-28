Left Menu

Soccer-Euro champions Italy to face Copa America winners Argentina in 2022

European Championship winners Italy will face Copa America winners Argentina in June 2022, the soccer governing bodies of Europe and South America said on Tuesday.

"The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners," UEFA said in a statement.

