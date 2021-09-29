Left Menu

China stocks close lower as power crunch weighs

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as a widening power crunch prompted investors to exit sectors vulnerable to factory shutdowns, including chemicals and steelmaking. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,833.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8% to 3,536.29. ** Analysts said the power supply crunch, which has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:03 IST
China stocks close lower as power crunch weighs
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as a widening power crunch prompted investors to exit sectors vulnerable to factory shutdowns, including chemicals and steelmaking. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,833.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8% to 3,536.29.

** Analysts said the power supply crunch, which has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group. ** Investors shunned industries vulnerable to power shortages, with non-ferrous metal, steel, and chemicals plunging between 3% and 5.4%.

** Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result. ** China urged railway companies to strengthen coal transportation and asked local governments to closely monitor coal supply, demand, and inventories at power plants.

** The energy sub-index and the coal sub-index tumbled more than 5% each. ** China's central bank governor Yi Gang said China's potential economic growth rate is still expected to remain in the range of 5% to 6% and the country will stay with normal monetary policy settings for as long as possible.

** The real estate and banking sectors gained after cash-strapped Evergrande Group said it planned to sell a $1.5 billion stake it owns in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. ** Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of Evergrande's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021